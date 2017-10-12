American Music Awards nominations are out

The nominations for the 2017 American Music Awards are out and Bruno Mars leads the way with 8.

Mars is nominated for Artist Of The Year with Ed Sheeran, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and The Chainsmokers.

Kendrick, Drizzy, Sheeran and The Chainsmokers have 5 nominations a piece as well.

The AMA’s are voted on by fans. This year’s awards will be on November 19th on ABC.

What’s your favorite music awards show?