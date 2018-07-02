American Woman Dies When Boat Explodes in Bahamas
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 2, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

An American tourist is dead and ten people injured after a tour boat exploded in the Bahamas.
The engine exploded Sunday morning and within 60 seconds the whole boat was on fire according to witnesses.

The 40-foot chartered tour boat was carrying ten tourists and two Bahamians when an engine exploded, engulfing the vessel in flames.
The person who died was an American woman. Six other victims were airlifted to a hospital in Nassau.

