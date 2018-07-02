American Woman Dies When Boat Explodes in Bahamas

An American tourist is dead and ten people injured after a tour boat exploded in the Bahamas.

The engine exploded Sunday morning and within 60 seconds the whole boat was on fire according to witnesses.

American woman dead, nine others from U.S. injured after tour boat explodes in Bahamas https://t.co/egDTmRkg80 pic.twitter.com/D7efyccnpT — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) July 2, 2018

The 40-foot chartered tour boat was carrying ten tourists and two Bahamians when an engine exploded, engulfing the vessel in flames.

The person who died was an American woman. Six other victims were airlifted to a hospital in Nassau.

