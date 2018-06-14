Americans Don’t Know Basic Car Care

Do you know how to add more wiper fluid?

How about the proper pressure for your tires?

Can you change a headlight? Good.

Then you’re already ahead of most American drivers. A recent study of 2,000 drivers in the US found that 1-in-5 couldn’t check the pressure on their tires; a quarter couldn’t jump start their cars and nearly a third couldn’t pick out the right type of oil.

Worse off, over a third couldn’t change a tire and half say they have no idea how to change their oil. But at least we know how to work the radio, with 83 percent of millennials confident they could connect their phones to the entertainment system.

What car related tasks are you confident you can handle?

How about driving stick? Changing the air filter?

