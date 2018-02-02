Americans to eat 1.35 billion chicken wings this weekend
By Beth
|
Feb 2, 2018 @ 1:00 PM

We know the Big Game Sunday Super Bowl is all about football, but it’s also an excuse to eat a whole lot of food.

According to the National Chicken Council’s annual Chicken Wing Report (yes, that’s a thing), we’ll be eating more chicken wings than ever before this weekend: 1.35 billion wings, to be exact.

The report also revealed that more than half (59 percent) of American diners who gobble up chicken wings like to eat their wings with ranch dressing, while about one-third of eaters prefer to dip their wings in blue cheese dressing. How do you like your wings?

