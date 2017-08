This poor little dog somehow managed to slip off the balcony of his 3 story Tampa apartment. He hung on for 40 minutes! The cops were called and the owner found a sheet. 2-Tampa officers joined the dog’s owner and several others. and waited. The dog was hanging from its hind legs! Finally his little body couldn’t hold on any longer and he fell….. right into the sheets! The pooch was shaken, but otherwise okay!