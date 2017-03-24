An Incredible Rescue

Did you see this? It’s a story of incredible dedication. This man runs “Happily Ever After Rescue” and when he came across a photo of this bear on September 1, he went out the next morning and walked the woods for 6 hrs before finding the bear, But removing the bucket was no easy challenge! The bear was first reported June 4th, they freed it Sept 2nd. It survived by drinking and eating from a fist sized hole in the front corner of the tractor trailer airbag that was stuck on it’s head. It was stuffed full of soaking wet corn after we removed it from the bears head. . The game commission stated there was nothing they could do so long as the bear remained mobile. We refused to wait that long. Kudos to these dedicated individuals.