A meteorologist in Canada pulled off a news blooper yesterday that’s going to be hard to beat. He was supposed to announce the station’s healthy activity for the day, which was “swinging,” as in what you do on a playground. But he thought it was the sexual kind. (He suggests buying a fishbowl at the dollar store . . . you know, for a key party. His name is Jordan Witzel, and he works for Global News in Calgary.)