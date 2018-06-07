Andy Spade’s Statement on Kate Spade’s Death

Andy Spade, the husband of designer Kate Spade, who died in New York City on Tuesday, spoke about his wife’s battle with anxiety and depression and the status of their marriage. In his statement to a New York City newspaper, Spade wrote, “She was actively seeking help for depression and anxiety over the last five years, seeing a doctor on a regular basis and taking medication for both depression and anxiety.”

Spade continued in his statement, “There was no substance or alcohol abuse. There were no business problems. We loved creating our businesses together. We were co-parenting our beautiful daughter. I have yet to see any note left behind and am appalled that a private message to my daughter has been so heartlessly shared with the media.” This comes after there have been several reports of Spade leaving a note for their 13-year-old daughter.

