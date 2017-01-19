Was There Animal Abuse During The Filming Of “A Dog’s Purpose?”

Some are saying this dog was abused during the filming of the movie, A Dog’s Purpose. You can tell that the German Shepherd in this scene isn’t thrilled about jumping into the turbulent water. This video shows filmmakers apparently forcing the dog into rushing water. TMZ posted a video of crew members trying to force a German shepherd into a tank of turbulent water, totally against the dog’s will. They finally do get him in, but he goes under . . . and has to be rescued as the director yells cut. It’s not clear if going under was part of the plan, but the studio says everything’s cool and there was no abuse. You decide!