Animal Cruelty Charges Dropped for 1 of 3 Men Accused in Shark-dragging Incident

The three men accused in the infamous “shark dragging case” returned to a Tampa courtroom Tuesday with one of them leaving a free man.

Robert Benac, Michael Wenzel and Spencer Heinz have pleaded not guilty to charges of animal cruelty for allegedly posting video of themselves dragging a shark behind their boat.

A Hillsborough County judge dropped two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty (Third-degree felony) against Spencer Heintz Tuesday morning.

His attorney argued that even though Heintz was on the boat, he had nothing to do with the shark dragging.

The judge agreed and the state dropped the charges against Heintz, 23, due to lack of evidence. Also Heintz agreed to testify as a witness against the other defendants.

Heintz, 21-year-old Michael Wenzel and 28-year-old Robert Lee Benac were all charged after a four-month-long investigation into the graphic video of a shark being dragged behind a boat.

Last summer, the viral video showed a live shark being ripped apart as it is violently dragged behind a speeding boat.

The video shows three men laughing and joking about it.

