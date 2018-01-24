Are you an animal enthusiast? Do you like beer and music?
By Beth
|
Jan 24, 2018 @ 9:09 AM

What if you could enjoy all three, for free?  Well, good news now you can!

Join us on Sunday, February 11th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the West Palm Beach Waterfront for Paws in the Park.

Paws in the Park allows animal lovers to give their fur babies a pet-themed day of fun with music, drinks, shopping, and more puppies!

Paws in the Park features the Take Me Home Adoption Zone where over 20+ local animal rescue groups are present and ready to help an animal find his or her forever home.

Could you possibly be a forever home for a deserving animal?

Come find out!

Click here for more information. 

