Animaniacs Getting New Hulu Series

The ‘Animaniacs’ are making a comeback! That’s right Wakko, Yakko, and Dot will be in a new series on Hulu.

This will be Hulu’s first original series for families and the show will be part of the Hulu Kids library of programming. The original ‘Animaniacs’ aired started on Fox Kids in 1993 and moved to the WB network in 1995. Steven Spielberg expressed his happiness of the cartoon coming back saying, “I’m so pleased and proud that ‘Animaniacs’ will have a home at Hulu.”

Along with the new series, the original ‘Animaniacs’ shows will be available along with the complete Tiny Toons Adventures, Pinky and the Brain, and Pinky, Elmiyra, and the Brain.

Who was your favorite ‘Animaniacs’ character?