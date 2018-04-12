Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart look back at their Eurythmics legacy
Apr 12, 2018

In an interview, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart talked about the influence and legacy of Eurythmics.
Stewart said, “There was a hell of a lot of work between 1981 and 1989. All those albums and tours. You look at it and wonder how did we do all that? It was an explosion of creativity.”
Lennox added, “A lot of Eurythmics work is fairly melancholic. I was quite depressive and I do have that tendency, so I had a need to express something emotionally, psychologically and artistically through writing, singing and performing.”
RCA is reissuing Eurythmics albums on vinyl. The music will come from their original tapes. The releases will happen between April and October of this year and will kick off with 1981’s In The Garden.
Are you going back to listening to vinyl? Do you love the difference in sound?

