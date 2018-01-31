Another hologram act is coming soon…with Roy Orbison!

Anything you want… You got it. Even a Roy Orbison hologram concert. Have you been to a show with a hologram on stage? Is it something you enjoyed?

A Roy Orbison Hologram concert has been announced. It will be touring in the UK starting this spring.

Titled Roy Orbison in Dreams: The Hologram U.K. Tour, the show will hit arenas beginning in April.

The show will feature an Orbison hologram “performing” his biggest hits while backed by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.