Another SunFest cell phone bandit arrested

Think your phone was stolen while at SunFest?

Another person was arrested on Sunday morning for allegedly snatching multiple cell phones at the waterfront festival.

West Palm Beach police have arrested 29-year-old Francisco Arencibiamiranda, following Friday’s arrest of two additional cell phone bandits at the event.

Arencibiamiranda is being charged with larceny.

If you think your cell phone was stolen at SunFest, click here to report it.

