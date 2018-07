Anthony Bourdain, ‘Parts Unknown’ Earn Six Emmy Nominations

Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown” has been nominated for six Emmys, per People the categories that Bourdain’s show was nominated in were, Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Informational Series Or Special, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program.

Anthony’s travel site, Explore Parts Unknown was also nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series. Parts Unknown won five Emmys during its eleven seasons.

Bourdain passed away in June after committing suicide while filming an episode of the show in France. The 70th Emmy Awards on airs on Monday, September 17th.

Do you think “Parts Unknown” will win all of their nominations?