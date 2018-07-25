Anyone besides me convinced they’re going to die when preparing dinner?

I always worry there is going to be salmonella flying around my kitchen, lingering on my counters, somewhere on my hand that I didn’t scrub off!!!
Well, in light of all of the recent recalls a few experts offered some tips on how to prevent Salmonella infections:
- #1- Wash your hands- before and after preparing or eating food, after contact with animals, and after hitting the bathroom.
- #2- Make sure your cooking surfaces and utensils are clean.
- #3- Separate poultry from ready-to-eat foods, this prevents cross-contamination.
- #4- Cook raw foods thoroughly, this kills harmful germs!
- #5- Be sure to avoid eating under cooked eggs and meat products when you eat out at restaurants. These are usually marked on menus.
- Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations, and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year according to the CDC’s most recent stats. Symptoms include diarrhea vomiting and severe stomach cramps.