Apparently all that whiskey I drink is a good thing!

Heavy drinkers are likely to live long without dementia, claims 30-year study.

A 30-year study by the University of California, San Diego has concluded that over-65s who indulge in up to three alcoholic drinks a day can look forward to a happy and healthy retirement. The study also found that moderate to heavy drinkers are more likely to live to the age of 85 without dementia or other cognitive impairments than non-drinkers. The study, which tracked more than 1,000 middle class white men and women in California, builds on a swell of recent research linking alcohol intake to longevity.