Applebee’s selling $1 Long Island Iced Teas in December

After the success of their “Dollarita” campaign where they sold margaritas for a buck, Applebee’s has unveiled their next attempt to get you lit for cheap.

For the month of December, Applebee’s will sell $1 Long Island Iced Teas. They are calling it the “$1 L.I.T.”

A spokesperson for Applebee’s told Buzzfeed Food that the Long Island Iced Tea was of their top 5 selling cocktails.

The $1 drinks will be available at participating restaurants starting on Friday.

Did you take advantage of the “Dollaritas?” Will you go in for this deal?