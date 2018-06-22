Archaeologists sift through Woodstock ’69 field

Archaeologists from Binghamton University just spent five days researching the sight for the famous Woodstock concert from 1969. They didn’t find anything amazing in the turf. Their mission was more about details. The researchers wanted to get accurate information on the scale of the concert, where the stage, fences, speaker towers and lighting were located. The data will help The Museum at Bethel Woods plan interpretive walking routes for tours during next year’s 50th anniversary of Woodstock. Have you ever been to the site? Have you ever been to any big festivals like Woodstock?