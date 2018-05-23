Are Michael Avenatti’s 15 Minutes Up?

The ubiquitous and feisty attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels is dealing with a storm of his own…and seems to have fallen off the radar.

A US bankruptcy court judge on Tuesday ordered the law firm attorney Michael Avenatti to pay a $10 million judgment to an attorney who once worked for the firm, according to court documents.

The decision is the latest black eye for Avenatti, who has achieved media notoriety for representing Stormy Daniels — aka Stephanie Clifford — in her fight against a confidentiality agreement preventing her from discussing an alleged one-nightstand 2006 with Donald Trump.

In a text to CNN asking for his response to the judgment, Avenatti said, “Completely irrelevant and a sideshow. Nothing was issued against me personally. That firm has nothing to do with the case or the client. Who cares?”

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti faces increased scrutiny over taxes, business dealings https://t.co/0BsHo7egMI — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 23, 2018

The settlement, reached in December 2017, stemmed from Frank’s claim that Avenatti’s firm failed to pay him more than $18 million that he was owed as a non-equity partner of the firm, and that Avenatti misstated the firm’s profits.

The three-judge panel asserted that Avenatti’s firm ignored its October 2016 order for the firm to produce copies of its 2013, 2014 and 2015 federal tax returns.

The complaints against Avenatti are not related to his representation of Daniels. But he is facing questions over how he obtained bank records belonging to Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

