Are People Misunderstanding The Real Reason For 911?

This morning you heard Jenn and Bill telling us about a lady calling the cops on kids selling water, now we’ve got a kid calling 911 about a salad!!

A 12-year-old living in Canada decided that being served a salad warranted a 911 call.

The child complained to dispatchers that their guardian made a salad that they downright disliked.

While on their way to the home, the child called again asking when they would be there and to once more express their distaste for the leafy greens. When police arrived they chatted with the child about when it’s appropriate to dial 911.

What would your “food emergency” be? Mine would be if the vending machine here at the radio station doesn’t have Doritos!