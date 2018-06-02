Are Plastic Straws Going Away?

There’s at least a 50% chance that you’re sipping a beverage out of a plastic straw right now. Well, enjoy it, because plastic straws might just be on the way out.

This week, the café chain Bon Appétit announced it would ban plastic straws at all of its 1,000 locations. McDonald’s is rolling out paper straws in its UK restaurants. Miami Beach, Seattle, and Malibu have banned plastic straws, and NYC is considering it.

Researchers say straws and coffee stirrers account for more than 7 percent of the world’s plastic waste, much of which ends up in the ocean.

Do you think you could get by with paper straws? Do people need to cut down on plastic waste?