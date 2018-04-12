We love our jobs, but neither one of us is in our “DREAM” job..of so, Bill would be playing 2nd base for the Red Sox and Jennifer would be a veterinarian taking care of large, exotic animals! And we’re not alone. According to a new survey, less than 1 out of 10 people have their childhood dream job. But about 60% of us are STILL clinging to at least a little hope that it could happen one day. Here are the 10 most common dream jobs we had as kids that we’re NOT doing now as adults . . . Pro athlete . . . musician or singer . . . teacher . . . veterinarian . . . writer . . . pilot . . . actor . . . dancer . . . doctor . . . policeman! Are you in your dream job?