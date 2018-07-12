Armless South Beach Artist Arrested for Stabbing Man on South Beach

An armless homeless artist who who paints with his feet on the sidewalks of South Beach was arrested Tuesday for stabbing a tourist from Chicago with a pair of scissors, authorities said.

Officers say that when they arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on the ground and bleeding from his left arm.

According to the police report, the victim asked armless artist, Jonathan Crenshaw, 45, for directions. Then Crenshaw allegeldy pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim.

Armless Miami man charged with stabbing Chicago tourist https://t.co/YMBK90lxbR — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 11, 2018

Police said Crenshaw says he was defending himself because the victim allegedly punched him in the head while he was lying down sleeping. Crenshaw told police he then pulled out a pair of scissors with his feet and stabbed the victim before putting the scissors in his waistband and leaving the area.

Crenshaw was arrested on an aggravated battery charge.

