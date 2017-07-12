Art Delivered Right To Your Cell Phone

San Francisco’s Museum of Modern Art will text you art on demand! The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art has a new feature where you can get art on demand. It’s art at your fingertips and its new feature is called “send me.” Text 57251 and make a request. Just type “send me” & what you’re looking for, example: flowers, rain, music, radio, etc. It’s the museum’s way of making more of the over 30,000 pieces of artwork in the collection available to the public. Only 5% is on display at any given time.

I have gotten nothing else done today, but I have already collected lots of beautiful artwork! Look!!!!