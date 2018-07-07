The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale is closing its door along with other campuses according to it’s parent company, Dream Center Education Holdings.

On their website they stated the Fort Lauderdale location is one of the 30 Art Institutes that is discontinuing campus-based programs.

The website also stated, “This decision will redirect prospective students to one of our other campuses or our online offerings, active students should continue to attend class as scheduled. We will support current students by offering multiple options to continue their education.”

The announcement was made only days after the website stated the Art Institute was not “accepting new students”, while offering links to nearby institutes in Miami and Tampa, and an online program.

Students at the Fort Lauderdale location are still encouraged to continue to go to class as scheduled and that the organization will help with fulfilling their degree.

Dream Center Education Holding is also the parent company of the Argosy University and South University networks, whose locations are also being closed.

The post Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale closing appeared first on 850 WFTL.