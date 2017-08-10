Ashley Judd Goes Off On Airport Security

Ashley Judd has never been one to hold her tongue, which is why she’s speaking up now about the “everyday sexism” women endure. The Divergent star was so upset from an inappropriate encounter with an airport employee, that she took to Facebook Live. But, I have to chime in here…I think she went a little crazy over something that happens to many of us every single day! She should be happy that someone actually recognized her! Stop being so holier than though Ashley and take the compliment. (just my thoughts: Jennifer!)