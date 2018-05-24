Ashton Kutcher Gives Ellen a $4 Million Surprise

Ashton Kutcher dropped by “Ellen” and gave her a gift that she never saw coming just before heading to Africa to start building the Ellen campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.

While visiting, Kutcher and Hollywood manager, Guy Oseary spoke about their tech companies and how they work with money transferring platform Ripple. He spoke about a conversation he had with the founders about giving to people that are doing good in the world.

“You never ask anyone for help ever,” Kutcher said to Ellen. “You’re always thinking about everyone else and we wanted to show you that people are thinking about you.”

Then Kutcher dropped the surprise. “On behalf of Ripple we’d like to give you $4 million.” Ellen was in total shock and began to tear up at the donation. “I love you both so much, you know that.”