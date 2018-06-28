Asteroid Day 2018 is Coming!

Are you a fan of space rocks? Scientists call them asteroids. This Saturday (June 30th) is Asteroid Day and celebrations will be happening everywhere.

Asteroid Day is the United Nations’ official day to increase public awareness about space rocks and the hazards they pose to earth.

Former astronauts and NASA experts will be taking part in festivities in Washington DC. Are there any events going on closer to you?

If you found out that an asteroid was hurtling towards earth, what would be one of the last things you wanted to do?