At Least Nine Dead in Texas School Shooting, Student Suspect in Custody

At least nine people are reported dead following a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Galveston, Texas this morning.

It isn’t known if the deaths are students, teachers, or law enforcement.

The shooter is in custody. He is identified by the Harris County Sheriff as a teenage student.

UPDATE: 1 person in custody, second person detained, an injured police officer is being treated in Texas high school shooting, Harris County Sheriff’s Office says https://t.co/APF0bpPPDb pic.twitter.com/nq9D8fDNgu — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 18, 2018

The sheriff’s office tweeted they’re working a “multiple-casualty incident” at Santa Fe High.

A student at Sante Fe High School in Galveston Texas is telling ABC News that someone walked into her art classroom with a shotgun and shot a female student in the leg around 7:40 CT. The ATF is responding to Sante Fe High School for the active shooter situation.

BREAKING: ATF is responding to a school shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. pic.twitter.com/LXC6d8jTYZ — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) May 18, 2018

Santa Fe Independent School District says as a result of the shooting the district is now on lock down.

Police are leading students out of the school that has approximately 1400 students.

Students outside the building are being patted down, they’re being given their backpacks and then let off the campus to meet with their parents.

Officials say as many as ten patients have been transported to the hospital.

Santa Fe is about 30 miles southeast of Houston.

