ATF Agent Shot in Face on Chicago’s South Side

A manhunt is underway in Chicago for a gunman who shot an ATF Agent in the face Friday morning.

The agent was shot on Chicago’s South Side early this morning while the agent was working undercover as part of a joint federal investigation with Chicago police task force officers.

The federal agent is expected to survive after being shot during an investigation of illegal guns.

He was rushed to the hospital by fellow task force members because they didn’t want to wait for an ambulance.

When the agent arrived at the hospital, he was in critical condition.

The suspect is still on the run as the CPD has a massive manhunt underway.

The Chicago Police Department says one of its officers was taken to a hospital for observation but made clear that the officer had not been shot.

Other residents of the neighborhood reported hearing a barrage of gunshots. One woman said they were too numerous to count.

No arrests have been made.

FOX NEWS ALERT: ATF agent in critical condition after being shot in the head, manhunt underway for shooter pic.twitter.com/FpeXj7yp4h — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 4, 2018

