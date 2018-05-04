ATF Agent Shot in Head in Chicago
By 850 WFTL
|
May 4, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

A manhunt is underway in Chicago for a gunman who shot an ATF Agent in the head Friday morning.

The agent was shot on Chicago’s South Side early this morning while the agent was working undercover as part of a joint federal investigation with Chicago police task force officers.

The ATF agent is reportedly in critical condition.

The Chicago Police Department says one of its officers was taken to a hospital for observation but made clear that the officer had not been shot.

Other residents of the neighborhood reported hearing a barrage of gunshots. One woman said they were too numerous to count.

No arrests have been made.

 

