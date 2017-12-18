Atlanta’s Airport Has Reopened

Power has finally been restored at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. A fire knocked out power Sunday afternoon, causing hundreds of flights to be cancelled. Georgia Power believes the outage was caused by a fire that led to extensive damage in an underground facility. Mayor Kasim Reed said there was no evidence the fire was caused deliberately According to PBIA’s website, as of 6 last night, 5-flights from Atlanta have been canceled, and 4- flights to Atlanta have been canceled and 3-delayed. Another three inbound flights and an outbound flight Monday were cancelled. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, 7-flights from Atlanta were canceled and 3-delayed, while six flights to Atlanta were canceled and two delayed, according to that airport’s website. And at Miami International Airport, 7-flights have been canceled from Atlanta and one has been delayed, while two flights to Atlanta have been canceled and four delayed.