Atlantic Hurricane Season Officially Starts June 1st, Are You Ready?

Despite already having a named storm, Alberto in May, the Atlantic hurricane season officially begins Friday June 1st. And NOAA predicts this season will be very active.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says Americans should take this hurricane season very seriously.

Visiting the National Hurricane Center in Miami yesterday, Nielsen said each individual is responsible for adequate preparedness.

That includes water, food, evacuation plans and pet care.

The Homeland Security Department oversees FEMA.

Tomorrow is the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season which is predicted to be very active.

“The forecasts in last hurricane season were 25 percent more accurate than average, and with new satellites and other measures they are undertaking, we are very hopeful to keep improving the timeliness and accuracy of our forecasts,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “Ken will be a great leader of the Department’s efforts in this regard.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a near or above normal 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

In its forecast released today, the NOAA says 10 to 16 named storms are expected, up to nine will be hurricanes, and up to four that will become Category Three or higher storms.

Hurricane season officially starts June 1st, but it may get an early start.

The National Hurricane Center is again increasing the odds that a system in the Caribbean Sea will become a tropical depression as it moves north into the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters now say there’s a 80-percent chance of that happening.

