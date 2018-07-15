Attempted suicide blocks Tri-Rail and roads
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 15, 2018 @ 10:03 AM

In West Palm Beach a man delayed drivers and Tri-Rail passengers Saturday Night.
Police closed six blocks in West Palm Beach, as they responded to a call of an armed man on a roof threatening to take his life.
One witness had stated he had a large weapon, one similar in size of an assault rifle.
West Palm Beach Police Department cleared the area in case the man used the gun via rooftop.

Police were able to persuade the man down from the building.
While trying to save the man, a Tri-Rail train was stopped for 45 minutes.

Police state no shots were firing and everyone involved are now safe.

The post Attempted suicide blocks Tri-Rail and roads appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Wife of FLL airport shooting victim files wrongful death lawsuit Toddler left in hot car found dead in Pembroke Pines, FL Caregivers accused of abusing elderly woman with dementia Local high school army recruiter pleads guilty to child porn charges Former FL pastor accused of taking upskirt photo at church 12 Russian agents indicted in Mueller probe ahead of Trump-Putin summit
Comments