In West Palm Beach a man delayed drivers and Tri-Rail passengers Saturday Night.

Police closed six blocks in West Palm Beach, as they responded to a call of an armed man on a roof threatening to take his life.

One witness had stated he had a large weapon, one similar in size of an assault rifle.

West Palm Beach Police Department cleared the area in case the man used the gun via rooftop.

Police were able to persuade the man down from the building.

While trying to save the man, a Tri-Rail train was stopped for 45 minutes.

Police state no shots were firing and everyone involved are now safe.

The post Attempted suicide blocks Tri-Rail and roads appeared first on 850 WFTL.