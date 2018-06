I love everything Bravo! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is surely on the top of that list! We have been hearing about this show for years on RHOBH and it’s finally here and it’s on TONIGHT!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ROtQJuS6rQ I hope I have the Paramount Network…do we have that on Comcast?

Will you be watching the show that is causing so much drama between all the sisters? Kim, Kathy and Kyle? I totally am!