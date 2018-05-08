Attorney For Corey Jones’ Family Sounds Off on Hearing to Dismiss Charges Against “Killer Cop”

It is day two in the hearing of a former Palm Beach Gardens police officer, Nouman Raja, who is trying to get the manslaughter case against him dismissed. His defense attorneys are claiming a “stand your ground” defense in the 2015 fatal shooting of Corey Jones on the I-95 exit ramp at PGA Blvd.

Jones’ family attorney Benjamin Crump and former NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin made a statement before today’s hearing and offered their thoughts on the first day of the hearing.



Nouman Raja could face trial for manslaughter and attempted murder charges for killing Jones, who allegedly pulled a gun when they came face-to-face on a ramp along I-95 and PGA Boulevard before dawn in October 2015.

