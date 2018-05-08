Attorney For Corey Jones’ Family Sounds Off on Hearing to Dismiss Charges Against “Killer Cop”
By 850 WFTL
|
May 8, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

It is day two in the hearing of a former Palm Beach Gardens police officer, Nouman Raja, who is trying to get the manslaughter case against him dismissed. His defense attorneys are claiming a “stand your ground” defense in the 2015 fatal shooting of Corey Jones on the I-95 exit ramp at PGA Blvd.

Jones’ family attorney Benjamin Crump and former NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin made a statement before today’s hearing and offered their thoughts on the first day of the hearing.

 


Nouman Raja could face trial for manslaughter and attempted murder charges for killing Jones, who allegedly pulled a gun when they came face-to-face on a  ramp along I-95 and PGA Boulevard before dawn in October 2015.

The post Attorney For Corey Jones’ Family Sounds Off on Hearing to Dismiss Charges Against “Killer Cop” appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Teacher Appreciation Week Deals and Specials South Florida Cities Named Among Most Dangerous in America Oliver North New NRA President The News You Need To Know In A Minute 5/8/18 George Zimmerman In Trouble Again UF President Apologizes For Aggressive Usher Who Yanked Graduating Students Off Stage
Comments