Attorney: Golden State Suspect Nabbed Through DNA on Genealogy Websites

Genetic material, DNA, innocently submitted to genealogy websites helped facilitate the arrest of the ex-cop accused of being the notorious Golden State Killer, the Sacramento District Attorney’s office said.

72 year-old Joseph James DeAngelo is due to be arraigned in Sacramento, California Superior Court Friday.

The Golden State Killer is blamed for at least a dozen murders, 45 rapes, and more than 100 home break-ins up and down California.

Police arrested the 72-year-old DeAngelo on Wednesday, “National DNA Day.” He’s charged with eight counts of murder after a crime spree that went on for ten years in the 1970s and ’80s.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Steve Grippi confirmed the news that police matched crime scene DNA to genetic material from a relative who was registered on genealogy sites.

Grippi says that investigators spent a long period of time exploring online family trees before focusing the investigation on a suspect. He told CNN that other details in the Bee report are “accurate.”

While it’s unclear what DNA service was used, four companies contacted by CNN denied having any connection to the case.

Ancestry, Vitagene, MyHeritage and 23andMe said they didn’t provide customer information to law enforcement officials.

Companies allow customers to take an at-home test and then send in their DNA.

Scientists then compare the DNA to those they already have on record in hopes of connecting them with unknown branches of their family tree.

