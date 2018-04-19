Even though musician Prince died of an overdose of Fentanyl-laced Vicodin with without his knowledge, there will be no criminal charges filed in his death.
Carver County, Minnesota Attorney Mark Metz said said Prince was taking a counterfeit drug and thought he was taking the less powerful prescription drug Vicodin, but police cannot determine who gave him the Vicodin laced with Fentanyl.
Metz did say a Minnesota doctor is agreeing to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim that he illegally prescribed an opioid for Prince a week before the pop star died.
The Feds say Dr. Michael Todd Schulenberg violated the Controlled Substances Act when he wrote a prescription in someone else’s name when it was actually for Prince.
The post Attorney: No Criminal Charges Filed in Death of Prince appeared first on 850 WFTL.