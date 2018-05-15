Attorneys: FLL Shooter Mentally Competent to Stand Trial, Santiago to Plead Guilty and Avoid Death

28 year-old Esteban Santiago, the accused gunman in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting in which six died, has been declared mentally competent and will likely plead guilty next week to a 22-count indictment and avoid the death penalty.

A court document said that Santiago and his defense team, as well as U.S. prosecutors, all agree with the mental competency conclusion.

“The psychologist who evaluated the defendant concluded that he is competent to proceed with his case,” the document reads.

Since the shooting and his arrest, Santiago has been diagnosed as schizophrenic and was placed on medication.

The document further states that Santiago will enter his plea at an upcoming May 23 hearing.

Santiago is from Anchorage, Alaska and is charged in the January 2017 shooting in a baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The FBI says numerous airport security cameras recorded the shooting on video (as seen in this story from TMZ) and there are dozens of witnesses who can identify Santiago as the shooter.

Santiago is a National Guard Iraq veteran.

Before the shooting, he was treated at an Anchorage psychiatric hospital after he showed up at the local FBI office saying he was “under CIA mind control and was hearing voices.”

He was released after a brief hospital stay and given anti-anxiety medicine.

His gun, which had been confiscated by police during that time, was returned to him and was used a few weeks later in the Florida shooting.

