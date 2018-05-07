Attorneys for Former PBG Cop in Corey Jones Shooting Argue “Stand Your Ground” to get Charges Tossed

After two years, a two day hearing starts today in the case of a former Palm Beach Gardens police officer claiming a “stand your ground” defense in the 2015 fatal shooting of Corey Jones who was armed but did not fire his weapon.

Defense attorneys for Nouman Raja are expected to present their arguments today in an effort to get the case dismissed.

Raja is charged with manslaughter and first degree attempted murder of Jones whose car broke down on the PGA Boulevard ramp.

If the judge refuses to throw out the case, the matter will proceed to a trial where a jury will decide whether Raja’s use of deadly force in Palm Beach Gardens was justified.

The hearings will include evidence and testimony from experts and investigators. It is not clear if Raja will take the witness stand, but his lawyers are not revealing yet whether the 40-year-old father of two small children will do so.

Raja has testified in this case once before, in a failed effort last year to remove the house arrest conditions of his $250,000 bond.

