Authorities Respond to Medical Call at Heather Locklear’s Home After Her Arrest

It’s been a rough year for Heather Locklear. The 56-year-old “Dynasty” actress was arrested on Sunday on two misdemeanor counts of battery on emergency personnel. This happened just two months after she pleaded not guilty of battery on a peace officer in a separate incident.

Officials responded to two separate calls to Locklear’s residence on Sunday. The first call was made around 6 pm for disturbance and the second call was made regarding Locklear kicking one of the deputies in the leg while they were analyzing the situation. According to reports, Locklear was noted by a deputy as being intoxicated and uncooperative. After being evaluated at a hospital close by, Locklear was taken to jail and booked. She was later released after posting $20,000 bail. Locklear was released on Monday morning but was rushed to the hospital hours later after an alleged overdose.

A court hearing for Locklear’s case is set for August 23.