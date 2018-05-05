Avengers: Infinity War makes $1 billion in record-breaking 11 days

((CNNMoney’ The Marvel model for success, published: May 5, 2017.)

Saturday, Disney’s “Avengers: Infinity War” crossed $1 billion in worldwide box office sales, according to CNN.

It’s now made history as the quickest movie in history to hit that $1 billion mark after 11 days.

The Marvel Studios film, which stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and features a series of superheroes, surpassed the previous record held by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” which premiered in 2015, by only one day.

This is only one of the many records “Infinity War” has broken thus far, last weekend the movie broke the records for largest global opening in film history and the largest domestic opening weekend.

Interestingly enough, the film accomplished this without Chinese audiences as it is set to premiere in China, the second biggest movie market in the world, on May 11.

“Infinity War” is Disney 17th film to hit a billion and Marvel’s sixth.

