‘Avengers’ star saves delivery cyclist after fighting four attackers

Benedict Cumberbatch who portrays the superhero Dr. Strange in the famous Marvel franchise as well as in The Avengers exerted heroism off-screen after saving a delivery cyclist who was reportedly being attacked by a group of four robbers.

Friday evening, the 41-year-old was in an Uber in London, England with his wife, Sophie Hunter, when they saw the cyclist being hit over the head with a bottle, causing Cumberbatch to take action and come to the defense of the delivery man, according to reports.

Cumberbatch’s’ uber driver Manuel Dias told the Sun, after witnessing the Deliveroo cyclist’s attack, the passenger in his vehicle jumped out, ran over and pulled the men off the cyclist.

Once Cumberbatch exited the vehicle, Dias said that the attackers “turned toward him and things looked like they were getting worse,” so he joined in.

Cumberbatch “stood there instructing them in the street, shouting, Leave him alone,” said Dias.

The attackers allegedly tried to hit the actor, but he fended them off.

Once they fled, Dias said that the actor hugged the victim after asking if he was OK.

The uber driver reportedly did not recognize the Avenger’s star until after the incident.

