Avocados Now Being Used In Ice Cream

It seems like people are finding new uses for avocados every day. The latest comes from Whole Foods.

The grocery store chain is now selling a new ice cream that’s dairy free… because it’s made with avocados!

The new avocado ice cream comes in 3 flavors; ‘Mint Chocolate Chip’, ‘Deep Dark Chocolate’, and ‘Simply Lemon’.

It seems like everyone these days is trying to create the perfect, healthier ice cream alternative, so maybe Whole Foods figured it out? We’ll have to give it a try.

Is this something you would try or does just the thought of it disgust you?