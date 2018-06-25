Aww maaaan! The Old Man From Pawn Stars Has Died!

I used to love this show! I’ll still tune in for a bit when I see it on and I’m channel surfing. What will the guys do without the Old Man?

Richard Harrison, a man best known as a part of the show Pawn Stars has passed away at the age of 77.

This morning, Harrison’s son Rick said ”The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over.”

Harrison’s appearances had been limited over the last couple of seasons. The cause of his death is unknown.

‘Old Man’ moved to Vegas back in the early ’80s and opened the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop with his son, Rick.

