AXS TV Plans Stevie Nicks Birthday Tribute

Rock legend Stevie Nicks is celebrating her birthday with a total take over on AXS TV. The network has dedicated May 26th to the Fleetwood Mac songstress.

The tribute will start at 1 pm EST and feature iconic performances from Stevie Nicks alongside Lindsay Buckingham, as well as several solo performances and interviews.

Fleetwood Mac is about to hit the road again, their tour, “An Evening with Fleetwood Mac,” will begin in October 2018 and continue through spring of 2019.

Are you Team Fleetwood Mac or Team Stevie Nicks? Do you feel like they were justified in kicking Lindsay Buckingham out of the group?