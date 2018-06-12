Babs Is Coming To Netflix!!!!!!

Be still my heart….Fans of Barbra Streisand will get to see some of her vintage work thanks to Netflix! I am so excited!!!

The deal will feature several of her television specials from earlier in her career. The footage dates back to the 1960’s.

And just in time for the Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper remake of “A Star Is Born”, there will also be a special edition of her 1976 movie A Star Is Born that includes never before seen footage!! Life MADE!

Are you more excited about the vintage TV specials or the updated footage from A Star Is Born.