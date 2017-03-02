Baby Hippo Saved From Certain Death

An adorable baby hippo was recently saved from a horrible fate after spending days dying in a thick pool of mud. Deep in the remote Kiunga Forest in Kenya, Humpty the hippo was spotted struggling for her life in a quickly-drying swamp. Her mother had abandoned her and left her to die with a puddle full of catfish. The miniature calf’s fate was pretty much sealed due to her dehydration, severe sunburn and limited ability to move. Luckily rescuers from the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (DSWT) came to save Humpty. They grabbed a giant net and headed into the knee-deep mud, where they managed to extract the baby out of the sludge and into safety. She was taken to Sheldrick Trust HQ rehabilitation clinic in Kaluku, cleaned up and given a home.